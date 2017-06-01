Sterling House director: Stratford is home

To the Editor:

It is anniversary year 85 for Sterling House Community Center and the completion of year one for me. My husband likes to say we “doubled-down” on Stratford when I took this job and we sure did. For the organization and our family, Stratford is home.

At every turn this past year, I’ve been greeted with warm, welcoming acceptance and genuine wishes for success. From so many of you, any call and email was returned with collaboration, support, and guidance.

It is a true privilege to join the Sterling House team. After a few weeks here, I remember waking up with a passion and fervor to lead this mission. As a mom, a neighbor, a friend; investing my time in a community where we are raising our family is a powerhouse blend of my personal and professional worlds. What a gift that is.

Learning about our community through this lens has been a joy; whether it was the car after car of donations prior to Thanksgiving or the amazing story of the Christmas Tree Angel who purchased more than 40 trees to donate to families in need, or the stories of alumni and their deep Sterling House roots, to hearing our campers splashing in the pool and our preschoolers giggling on the tire swing – this place is truly special. One of my most powerful moments was meeting our first executive director Mary Hardy, who at 100 years old embraced me and generously offered her words of wisdom.

To our mayor and town leaders, to the Board of Education and Stratford schools, to the businesses and community members, civic groups and religious institutions and to the amazing families and friends of Sterling House – thank you for a year of handshakes, high-fives and heartfelt receptions.

What a wonderful community to be a part of and what a legacy to continue! I am grateful for this last year and energized for the adventure ahead.

Amanda Meeson