Proposal to fill in James Farm Road site denied

The Zoning Commission unanimously denied an application Tuesday to use 35,000 cubic yards of fill for grading purposes on a property at 795 James Farm Road.

The applicant, 500 North Ave. LLC, wanted to prepare the property in north Stratford for a possible apartment complex. The parcel has been the site of previous affordable housing projects rejected by the commission that now are being appealed in court by the developer.

The developer submitted a sediment and erosion control application, and commission members discussed whether the application met the requirements of these specific zoning rules. Members decided it did not, based on written comments from the town engineer and conservation administrator stating the application was deficient and lacked details.

“They feel there are some things that are lacking,” Planning and Zoning Administrator Jay Habansky told the commission, summing up the input provided by the other two town officials.

Members were advised they could possibly table the application and send it to the Conservation Commission for review but decided instead to reject it. The applicant could submit a new application in the future to try to meet the objections raised by town staff.

“I have a boatload of paperwork in front of me that’s so negative,” said member Mark Juliano, referring to comments from town officials on the applicant’s submitted sediment and erosion control plan.

The commission took a vote without the developer’s attorney making a presentation or being asked questions, concluding the application had deficiencies.

Attorney Stephen Bellis, who represents the applicant and was present, said he disagreed with the commission’s decision and that the developer was simply trying to pursue his right to develop private property.

“I think the application did comply with the regulations,” Bellis said. “We’re only asking to bring in fill and level it off for future development.”

A group of neighbors were in the audience to monitor what happened with the application.

Meral Prewitt, of the Concerned Citizens Group of Stratford, said in an interview that adding fill would lead to “everything running right down into the wetlands. The material they would use won’t adequately filter run-off and the fill will be carried downhill by stormwater.”

Prewitt questioned what kind of fill would be used and said bringing that much fill to the site could require close to 4,000 truckloads of material being transported through the neighborhood.

Another opponent who lives near the site, Judy Rabkin, questioned why the application was being made when court appeals were pending for previous applications on the same property.

Rabkin said the newest plan requiring the fill calls for putting a five-story apartment building, including one floor of parking, “right smack on James Farm Road.” She also is concerned a high-density residential development would negatively impact traffic.

The vote was 5-0 against the application. Chairman Stephanie Philips recused herself from the matter and didn’t vote because she said she has a working relationship with the applicant.

Late last year, the commission rejected a modified affordable housing application for a 62-unit apartment complex on the property. The development site was 4.6 acres but is part of a larger 15-acre parcel.

The applicant, through the state’s 8-30g affordable housing law, was seeking to create a new special zone in the town’s regulations exclusively for the site. The land now is zoned for one-acre homes.

The property is near the town-owned Roosevelt Forest and Oronoque Village residential community. Nearby roads include Alexandra Drive, Candlewood Road and Peters Lane.