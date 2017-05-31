Councilman offers new budget proposal

In light of Mayor John Harkins’ budget veto, a town councilman is presenting his own budget proposal that he says is fair to taxpayers, town departments and the Board of Education.

Second District Councilman Scott Farrington-Posner is presenting a proposed 2017-18 spending plan that is similar to fellow Democrat and 5th District Councilman Greg Cann’s proposal, one that was ultimately vetoed.

Farrington-Posner unveiled his $216,190,083 proposal on Monday. The plan is more than $4 million less than the proposal from Harkins and it makes reductions to several Town Hall offices, including reducing Harkins’ payroll and primaries line items for the Registrar of Voters in half, eliminating a part-time position in the economic development office and reducing the economic development payroll line by $146,000.

Farrington-Posner’s proposal would give the Board of Ed $108.7 million, down from the $109.3 million Harkins had offered, but the councilman notes it’s still a nearly 2% increase from the current Board of Ed outlay of $106.7 million.

The town’s tax rate would remain at 38.99 mills, fulfilling Farrington-Posner’s promise to not raise taxes in any budget. He plans to introduce his proposal at the next Town Council meeting on June 12 or at a special meeting.

Farrington-Posner said he believes this is a “compromise budget” to ease the concerns of residents as well as to make cuts on the municipal side of the budget, which he feels has been “very top heavy for years” as Harkins has added Town Hall jobs and increased salaries.

“We need to find a happy medium here in town,” Farrington-Posner said

The councilman says neighboring towns make due with part-time registrar’s office employees, a stem Stratford should make.

“Our town has four people in in the registrar’s office making over $200,000 in salaries combined,” he said.

As for the economic development office, Farrington-Posner’s plan would call for the elimination of the economic development supervisor spot and a $5,000 stipend.

Farrington-Posner also said his plan to fund the Board of Ed at a 1.9% increase would stop what he sees as “scare tactics” that school services would be cut or school contracts would not be fulfilled. He also said the increase is similar to other increases the school board has received outside of the current year’s 6% hike.

Farrington-Posner says his proposal should be considered and he welcomes debate on some of the line items so long as the Board of Education number stays largely unchanged.

“I think it’s a great compromise to move Stratford forward,” he said. “I implore the Town Council to discuss this budget and compromise where needed and pass it with seven votes.”

Marc Dillon, chief of staff to Mayor Harkins, said Wednesday that the administration has not received any proposal from Farrington-Posner. He added that Harkins plans to present his own budget proposal by the end of the week.