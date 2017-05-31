Stratford High renovation groundbreaking on Friday

Stratford High School’s long anticipated renovation project will kick off on Friday with a groundbreaking ceremony. The shovels will hit the ground at 9 a.m. in the vacant field west of the high school on King Street.

The first phase of the planned renovation will include building a new wing west of the current building across King Street. The second phase will feature demolition of a portion of the current SHS and then rebuilding it, while the third phase will include a renovation and addition on the current site. The renovated SHS will include a bridge that connects the wings on the second floor and passes over King Street.

The renovation project is expected to cost $125.9 million, though the state will cover more than 60% of the project cost.