Thanks for your help with All The Books

By Stratford Star on May 31, 2017 in Letters · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

On behalf of Stratford Academy Johnson House administration, staff and my co-chair, Eileen Santos, I would once again like to express our sincere appreciation and gratitude to the following Stratford merchants who participated in our All For Books fundraiser during our recent Scholastic Book Fair held in April.  

Thank you to Blue Sky Diner and Pickle Barrel. Without  hesitation, these merchants continue to help in  our efforts to raise money to provide books for our students. Through their enduring support and generosity of their patrons, proceeds benefited not only Stratford Academy but also the Kids in Need Foundation which received donated new books.

Thank you.

Katie Kelley Brooks

Co-chairman, Scholastic Book Fair

Stratford Academy Johnson House

 

