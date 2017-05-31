For Stratford at the Festival

To the Editor:

For the fourth year in a row, your neighbors supporting For Stratford Network will have a booth up at the annual Main Street Festival on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can join us there and we hope you will. Come share information, get information, and talk with others who believe in our mission: “…to improve the quality of life through political action.”

For Stratford Network is the organization that warned against the sale of the Water Pollution Control Authority plant and called for a referendum petition campaign when others said it was hopeless. We have supported good candidates for Town Council, Zoning Commission and Planning Commission, and seen almost all of them win. Gradually, you are seeing the political process in town begin to open up to honest government.

Your involvement at any level is very valuable; you can begin, or continue, by stopping and visiting us on Saturday. Sit a while; perhaps meet and ask a question of the next set of candidates for political office — and remember we’re non-partisan. Come see, and contribute to, our “questions for candidates” as we seek to hold them accountable to you, the Stratford voter. This is a big year for municipal elections: Mayor, Town Council, Zoning, Planning and, of course Board of Education. Help us make it the year we turn the corner, for Stratford.