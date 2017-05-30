Tommy Fernandes hit a bases-loaded single in the top of the seventh inning to lift 21st-seeded Stratford High to a 3-2 road win over 12th-seeded Weston High in a Class L state tournament first round game on Tuesday.

Coach Mick Buckmir’s Red Devils improved to 12-10. They will visit No. 5 Branford High (16-5) tomorrow at 3:30.

Brandon Duffy went the distance to get the victory.

Fernandes one-out hit plated Ray McIlhoney and Braydon Seaburg.

Colin Donnelly had an inside-the-park homer in the fourth for Weston (14-9).

Chris Fruhbeis added an RBI single in the sixth.

Kevan Duffy had two hits.

S 000 100 2 3-7-0

W 000 101 0 2-4-3

S Brendan Duffy (W) and Jeff Sharnick

W Ryan Orifice, Zack Clevenger 7th, (L) and Jake Cavicchia