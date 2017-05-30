Stratford Library programs for youth and adults

Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street; Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10-8; Friday-Saturday, 10-5; Sunday, 1-5; 203-385-4162, stratfordlibrary.org.

Book sale

The library’s annual fundraiser begins with a Preview Night on Thursday, June 1, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and continues on Friday, June 2, from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and Saturday, June 3/Main Street Festival, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, June 4, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and 2:30-4 p.m. On Sunday, June 4 the library will offer a Half-Price Sale on all remaining books from 9-2 and $6/bag from 2:30-4 (bags provided). The Library will be closed briefly that day from 2-2:30.

Adult summer reading

Eighth annual Adult Summer Reading Program begins in June. Adults may register through Aug. 12 by visiting the Stratford Library’s Adult Reference Desk. There are no meetings to attend, no required booklists to follow. Participants are simply asked to fill out reading slips and share the titles of whatever books, fiction or nonfiction, they currently are reading. Readers will then be eligible for prize drawings of Barnes & Noble gift cards after Aug. 12.

Kids yoga

Kids yoga runs in the Lovell Room on Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. for ages 4-8. Bring a yoga mat or a towel.

Job seekers workshop

The Stratford Library, in conjunction with the Goodwill Career Center, will present a workshop for job seeker, Application & Pre-Employment Assessment Tests on Tuesday, June 6, at 10 a.m. Free and open to the public, but registration is required.

Youth Review Board

Monthly group of middle and high school teens who read, review and recommend books and discuss current teen issues Wednesday, June 7, 3:30-4:30, Lovell Room.

Reader’s Theatre Summer Showcase

The library’s annual festival of live, script-in-hand readers theatre continues on a weekly basis with titles from Broadway and off-Broadway June 8-July 27, 7 p.m., Lovell Room. The readings are held on weekly Thursdays in conjunction with the Library and Stratford’s Square One Theatre Company. Doors open at 6:30 for open seating. No reservations. Free and open to the public, but recommended for adult audiences.

Monday Matinees

Arrival June 8, noon, Lovell Room. Free and open to the public.

Library LEGO Club

Children ages 5-12 meet Saturdays, June 10 and 24, 1:30. Register on the events page at stratfordlibrary.org or call 203-385-4165 two weeks before the event.

Kenn Morr Band

The Kenn Morr Band performs original Americana/Folk-Rock music Monday, June 12, 7-8 p.m., Lovell Room. The band is celebrated for its close three-part vocal harmonies and fiery instrumental interplay. Free and open to the public.

Read to therapy dogs

Children may read to certified therapy dogs Siena and Drago on Tuesday, June 13, 4:30-6 or Wednesday, June 28, 11-12:30. Call 203-385-4165 for a reading time.

Move ‘n’ Groove storytime

Children ages 2-6 meet Wednesday, June 14 at 6.

Anime Club

Teens are invited to discuss anime and manga, view movies and share their artwork at this monthly club Wednesday, June 14, 4-5 p.m., Lovell Room.

Summer storytimes

Summer storytimes begin June 19 and end Aug. 11. Storytimes are free and open to the public. No registration required; arrive 5 minutes early to make a name tag. On Mondays at 10:30 a.m. Toddler Time meets for ages 1-3. On Thursdays at 10:30, parents with children up to 18 months may enjoy Baby Time. On Fridays at 10:30, Friday Fun meets for children ages 2-5.

Pete & Toshi Seeger memorial concert

Pre-recording screening of the live concert from Lincoln Center featuring performances by Judy Collins, Peter Yarrow, Leon Redbone, Tom Chapin and many more Monday, June 19, 7 p.m., Lovell Room. Free and open to the public.

Art exhibit

Original paintings in watercolors, acrylics and oils by late Milford artist Joseph Barber will be display through June. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Career coach

Free services to low-wage workers and job seekers age 16 and older in Southwestern Connecticut who are unable to get the services at local career centers due to lack of transportation, childcare or employment schedules Mondays, from 10-3, June 19 (Resume class), July 31, Aug. 28, Sept. 25 (Excel class), Oct. 30, Nov. 27 (Resume class) and Dec. 18.

Wizard Art workshops

Wizard Art Workshop will be held on Tuesday, June 20. Preschoolers-grade 1 meet at 2; grades 2-6 at 3. The artwork created will be displayed at the Library’s Bookfair at Barnes & Noble of Milford on Friday, July 21. Registration opens June 6.

Harry Potter book group

Ages 8-adult discuss Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (the first half) Thursday, June 22, 6:30. Craft, discussion and snack provided. New members welcome. Registration opens two weeks in advance.

Aspiring Authors

Children ages 8-12 who love to write meet on Monday, June 26 at 4. Bring a notebook and pencil.

Art storytime

Kids ages 3-8 are inspired by stories to make their own art Tuesday, June 27 at 2:30.

Books Over Coffee

Monthly book discussion program looks at Fannie Flagg’s The Whole Town’s Talking June 28, noon, Board Room. Discussion leader: Kathleen Faggella. Bring a bag lunch; coffee and tea served.

Teen volunteer program

The Stratford Library Children’s Department is looking for responsible, self-motivated volunteers entering grades 8-13 to assist with the Library’s summer reading activities for children ages 0-12. Volunteers help with crafts, displays, and special events for children. The Library also needs teen volunteers interested in building and decorating items for summer programs and reporting on Library events. Volunteers schedule their own hours and should plan to work at least five hours during the summer. To inquire about the program, teens may call 203-385-4165. Applications will be accepted no later than June 16 or until program is full.

Passes to area attractions

Stratford Library currently offers its patrons discounted and free passes to a variety of state museums and aquarium attractions including Mystic and Maritime Aquariums, Barnum Museum in Bridgeport, New Haven’s Peabody Museum of Natural History and Hartford’s Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art.