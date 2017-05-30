Obituary: Concetta A. Grasso Dezso, 83, of Trumbull

Concetta A. Grasso Dezso, 83, of Trumbull, employee of the former Lane Hair Stylist at the Trumbull Shopping Mall and the former Bridgeport Jai Alai, died May 25, at home, after a long illness.

Born in Bridgeport on Aug. 15, 1933, daughter of the late Gabriel and Mary Russo Grasso.

Survivors include two children, Kim Lucas of West Haven and Theodore A. Dezso III and his wife, Theresa of Shelton, a granddaughter, Heather Lucas, sisters, Linda Sorrentino of Stratford and Jean Czajkowski of Trumbull, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by brothers, Nat and Ermin Grasso and her former husband, Theodore A. Dezso Jr.

Burial: Mountain Grove Cemetery of Easton.

Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.