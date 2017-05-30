Stratford Star

Town Tennis Tournament deadline set

By Stratford Star on May 30, 2017 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Stratford Tennis Association announces that the 44th annual Stratford Town Tennis Tournament will be conducted from Saturday, June 17, through Sunday, July 2, at the newly resurfaced Flood Tennis Courts in Stratford.

Entry deadline is Monday, June 12, at 6 p.m.

Tournament events include Men’s & Women’s Open Singles, Junior Singles, Men’s and Women’s Open Doubles and Mixed Open Doubles.

Given sufficient draw, consolation brackets will be played for all first match losers.

The Stratford Tennis Association will provide the tournament tennis balls and will award trophies to the champions and finalists of all events and to the champions of all consolation brackets.

Entry forms are available at the Recreation Office at the Birdseye Municipal Complex or by requesting one by email to [email protected].



