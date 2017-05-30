The Stratford Tennis Association will be hosting a Connecticut Open Family Classic local qualifier from Saturday, June 17 to Sunday July 2 at the newly resurfaced Flood Tennis Courts in Stratford.

Winners advance to the Connecticut Open Family Classic Regionals in New Haven on July 29 and July 30.

Entry deadline is Monday June 12.

The event divisions are Father-Child 12 & Under, Father-Child 14 & Under, Father-Child 18 & Under, Mother-Child 12 & Under, Mother-Child 14 & Under, Mother-Child 18 & Under, Husband-Wife, Parent-Child 10 & Under (Open Division) and Parent-Child 19 & Over (Open Division). Grandparents may also play as the parent.

All entrants will receive Connecticut Open Family Classic free t-shirts.

Entry forms are available at the Recreation Office at the Birdseye Municipal Complex or by email request to [email protected].