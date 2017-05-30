Stratford Star

Senior (19U) Legion baseball tryouts on Sunday

By Stratford Star on May 30, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Stratford American Legion Post 42 Senior (19U) baseball team will hold its first tryout on Sunday, June 4, at 1 p.m. at Penders Field.

Any player whose team is still alive in state tournament can not participate until their season is over.

The team will be coached by Mike Della Vecchia, with assistants Bill Curley, Luke Wojenski, Jr., Darek Wojenski and Anthony Della Vecchia and is open to Stratford residents born on or after Jan. 1, 1998.

They will play a 24 game schedule against teams from Branford, East Haven, Hamden, Milford, New Haven, North Haven, Orange and West Haven.

The schedule runs from June 13 through July 13, with home games being played at Penders Field.

The fee for the season will be $325.

Interested past and new players should contact Team Statistician/Business Manager Tom Galatie at 203-377-8664 or [email protected] for more details as to the dates and times of the tryouts.

Related posts:

  1. Stratford Post 42 Legion baseball tryouts
  2. Legion baseball tryouts Thursday at Penders
  3. Baseball: Bunnell falls to Masuk in final
  4. Bunnell High cheerleading practice, tryouts

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Bands to rock Main Street Festival Next Post Tennis: Connecticut Open Family Classic qualifier
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress