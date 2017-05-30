The Stratford American Legion Post 42 Senior (19U) baseball team will hold its first tryout on Sunday, June 4, at 1 p.m. at Penders Field.

Any player whose team is still alive in state tournament can not participate until their season is over.

The team will be coached by Mike Della Vecchia, with assistants Bill Curley, Luke Wojenski, Jr., Darek Wojenski and Anthony Della Vecchia and is open to Stratford residents born on or after Jan. 1, 1998.

They will play a 24 game schedule against teams from Branford, East Haven, Hamden, Milford, New Haven, North Haven, Orange and West Haven.

The schedule runs from June 13 through July 13, with home games being played at Penders Field.

The fee for the season will be $325.

Interested past and new players should contact Team Statistician/Business Manager Tom Galatie at 203-377-8664 or [email protected] for more details as to the dates and times of the tryouts.