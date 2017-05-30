Bands to rock Main Street Festival

Milford Bank’s Stratford Main Street Festival will be held Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to the street vendors, food and games, Main Street Festival will feature live entertainment.

Other sponsors of the event are Stratford Rotary Club, Stratford Chamber of Commerce and Celebrate Stratford.

The event will be held rain or shine on Main Street, stretching from Milford Bank in Stratford Center to Stratford Avenue. Handicapped parking is at the Christ Church parking lot and the Knights of Columbus. New this year is a shuttle from the Stratford High School and DeLuca Field parking lots, which will run from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

More information and a list of vendors may be found at stratfordctfestival.com.

Music for the day will be provided by four bands.

10 a.m.: Pat Stone and The Dirty Boots Band

Pat Stone & The Dirty Boots began as a one-man show in 2014. Over the course of a year and a half, and with the help of many talented friends, the band’s debut full-length album, Patterns in the Rain, was transformed from a one-man show into a full-blown folk-punk orchestra playing a blend of modern, energetic folk-punk with a dash of old school bluegrass.

11:30 a.m.: The Heavy Hitters

The Heavy Hitters brings together musicians known on the Connecticut scene: Connecticut native Heather Joseph on lead vocals and rhythm guitar; Chuck Berkman, originally from Texas, on lead guitar and vocals; Rob Liptrot, a multi-instrumentalist, on bass guitar and vocals; Stratford’s Glenn Masso on keyboards; and Steve Cioppa, who has 25 years of experience in various groups, on percussion.

1 p.m.: Bruce Gregori’s Shaggy Blue Funk

Bruce Gregori’s Shaggy Blue Funk is an American guitarist from Hartford who has performed across North America for 35 years.

2:30 p.m.: The Kathy Thompson Band

Kathy Thompson started as an acoustic solo artist back in 1990. After honing her skills as both a singer and guitarist, she now fronts the seven-piece band that bears her name. She is joined by a three-piece horn/background vocal section consisting of Patrick Casey on trumpet and flugelhorn, Keith Lafond on both tenor and alto saxophones and flute, as well as John Smayda on baritone saxophone. Joining them is Greg Benn on lead guitar and background vocals, in conjunction with the rhythm section of Marco Santana on drums and background vocals, and Paul Lebinski on electric bass and background vocals.

They mix old school funk, soul, and R&B hits along with a sprinkling of selections from contemporary artists.