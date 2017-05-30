Stratford man charged with murder

A Stratford man is facing a murder charge in connection with a shooting death on Saturday on Garibaldi Avenue.

Brandyn Ford, 24, of Stratford, was arrested in connection with the Saturday evening shooting death of Andre Pettway of Bridgeport.

Ford is charged with murder, possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, risk of injury to minors, first-degree reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Police said Ford was arrested after members of the Stratford Police Department Special Response Team served a warrant at Ford’s residence. The arrest stems from the ongoing investigation into the Saturday evening homicide on Garibaldi Avenue, police said.

Police offered no further details on Ford’s arrest.

Pettway, 27, was identified Monday as the victim of the shooting that took place at about 6:56 p.m. Saturday. Pettway died of his injuries at Bridgeport Hospital.

Ford was unable to post a $1.5 million bond and was to appear today in Bridgeport Superior Court.

