Stratford remembers veterans on Memorial Day

Some late morning rain could not deter Stratford residents from pausing to remember those lost to conflict.

Hundreds of residents took time out on Monday to honor and thank fallen veterans at the annual Memorial Day ceremony at Academy Hill. They also cheered on living military members and first responders at the Memorial Day parade up Main Street.

Dick Kennedy, commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9460, said he was determined to have the ceremonies this year after rain canceled last year’s event.

Despite the cool and damp air, many in the parade were excited to march, tossing candy to parade viewers who lined Main Street.

