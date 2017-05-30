Stratford Star

Stratford remembers veterans on Memorial Day

By Melvin Mason on May 30, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Hundreds of people visited Academy Hill on Monday for Memorial Day services.

Dick Kennedy, commander of VFW Post 9460, speaks during Monday's Memorial Day service at Academy Hill. — Melvin Mason photo

Dick Kennedy of VFW Post 9460 hands a plaque to Mayor John Harkins during Monday's Memorial Day service at Academy Hill. — Melvin Mason photo

Students from Wilcoxson Elementary School enjoy marching in Monday's Stratford Memorial Day Parade. — Melvin Mason photo

Members of the Knights of Columbus march during the Stratford Memorial Day parade. — Melvin Mason photo

The Civil Air Patrol march along Main Street in the Stratford Memorial Day parade. — Melvin Mason photo

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal walks in the Stratford Memorial Day parade. — Melvin Mason photo

A group of children enjoy being participants in the Memorial Day Parade on Monday. — Melvin Mason photo

The Stratford Redskins youth football team marches during the Stratford Memorial Day parade. — Melvin Mason photo

Some late morning rain could not deter Stratford residents from pausing to remember those lost to conflict.

Hundreds of residents took time out on Monday to honor and thank fallen veterans at the annual Memorial Day ceremony at Academy Hill. They also cheered on living military members and first responders at the Memorial Day parade up Main Street.

Dick Kennedy, commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9460, said he was determined to have the ceremonies this year after rain canceled last year’s event.

Despite the cool and damp air, many in the parade were excited to march, tossing candy to parade viewers who lined Main Street.

See this week’s Stratford Star for more information on the Memorial Day parade. 

