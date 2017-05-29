Bridgeport man identified as Stratford shooting victim

Stratford Police have identified the man who died in a shooting on Saturday.

Andre Petway, 27, of Bridgeport was named as the victim in the shooting on Saturday evening on Garibaldi Avenue. Police said the shooting took place at about 6:56 p.m. Petway died of his injuries at Bridgeport Hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing, said Police Capt. Frank Eannotti, and investigators continue to follow up on leads.

Police are trying to identify a black vehicle scene on Garibaldi Avenue and its occupants are being sought as persons of interest in the shooting, Eannotti said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stratford Police at 203-385-4145 or 203-385-4100.