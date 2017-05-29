Stratford Star

Bridgeport man identified as Stratford shooting victim

By Melvin Mason on May 29, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 1 Comments

Stratford Police have identified the man who died in a shooting on Saturday.

Andre Petway, 27, of Bridgeport was named as the victim in the shooting on Saturday evening on Garibaldi Avenue. Police said the shooting took place at about 6:56 p.m. Petway died of his injuries at Bridgeport Hospital. 

The investigation is still ongoing, said Police Capt. Frank Eannotti, and investigators continue to follow up on leads.

Police are trying to identify a black vehicle scene on Garibaldi Avenue and its occupants are being sought as persons of interest in the shooting, Eannotti said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stratford Police at 203-385-4145 or 203-385-4100.

 

Related posts:

  1. Transformer fire on Lordship Blvd.
  2. Fire badly damages Porter Street home on Wednesday
  3. Morning fire heavily damages North Peters Lane home
  4. Two charged in theft of Maserati

Previous Post Stratford man dies in two-car wreck on Saturday
About author
Melvin Mason

Melvin Mason


Editor for the Stratford Star. Former reporter for the Darien Times.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • SCR

    Shocker.

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress