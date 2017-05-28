Stratford man dies in two-car wreck on Saturday

A Stratford man is dead and a Milford woman suffered injuries after the vehicles they were driving in were involved in an accident on Route 15 in Orange.

State Police said Michael J. Zawadski, 44 of 748 Judson Place, Stratford, was traveling south in the right lane of the Wilbur Cross Parkway near Exit 57 in Orange at about 4:14 p.m. Police said Zawadski was traveling in a GMC Jimmy when Taylor Madison Stanford, 21, of 443 High St., Milford, traveled in the left lane in a Volkswagen Jetta at a high rate of speed. Police said Stanford’s vehicle veered off the road and ran over a curb in the median. Police said Stanford lost control of her car and struck Zawadski’s vehicle. Police said Zawadski’s car rolled over and he was ejected from his vehicle. The GMC Jimmy traveled off the road and and came to a stop in an embankment in the right shoulder. Police said Stanford’s vehicle traveled off the road and collided with a rope guardrail on the right shoulder. Police said Stanford was partially ejected from the Jetta.

Police said Zawadski’s body was transported to the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington. Stanford was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

It was unclear if Zawadski was wearing his seatbelt.

State Police said the accident is under investigation.