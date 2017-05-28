Stratford Star

Man dead after Saturday evening shooting

By Melvin Mason on May 28, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

A 27-year-old man died on Saturday evening following a shooting incident on Garibaldi Avenue.

Stratford Police Capt. Frank Eannotti said the shooting occurred at about 6:50 p.m. at 54 Garibaldi Ave. The victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he died of his injuries, police said. The victim’s name was not released pending notification of next of kin.

Stratford Police are searching for this car and its occupants in connection to a fatal shooting on Saturday evening. — Stratford Police photo

Police are trying to identify a black vehicle scene on Garibaldi Avenue and its occupants are being sought as persons of interest in the shooting, Eannotti said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stratford Police at 203-385-4145 or 203-385-4100.

