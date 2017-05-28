A 27-year-old man died on Saturday evening following a shooting incident on Garibaldi Avenue.

Stratford Police Capt. Frank Eannotti said the shooting occurred at about 6:50 p.m. at 54 Garibaldi Ave. The victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he died of his injuries, police said. The victim’s name was not released pending notification of next of kin.

Police are trying to identify a black vehicle scene on Garibaldi Avenue and its occupants are being sought as persons of interest in the shooting, Eannotti said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stratford Police at 203-385-4145 or 203-385-4100.

