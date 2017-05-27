The Stratford High 25th-seeded boys lacrosse team went on the road to shock eighth-seeded Branford High, 10-7, in a Class M state qualifying game on Saturday night.

Coach Anthony Della Vecchia’s Red Devils (8-9) will visit No. 9 Lewis Mills in Burlington on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

“I’m so proud of my boys,” Della Vecchia said. “We were down 6-1 with 3:29 left in the second quarter and went on a 9-1 run to end the game.”

Dante Francis had three goals and three assists.

Gavin Scofield and Eric Mackowski each had a three-goal hat trick.

Ryan Brault had a goal and two assists.

Nick Cipriani had an assist.

Dan Cox made nine saves.