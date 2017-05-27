Stratford Star

Boys lacrosse: Stratford stuns Branford in state tourney

By Stratford Star on May 27, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Stratford High’s Dan Mitchell helped the Red Devils win a 10-7 decision over Branford in states on Saturday. — Bill Bloxsom photo

The Stratford High 25th-seeded boys lacrosse team went on the road to shock eighth-seeded Branford High, 10-7, in a Class M state qualifying game on Saturday night.

Coach Anthony Della Vecchia’s Red Devils (8-9) will visit No. 9 Lewis Mills in Burlington on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

“I’m so proud of my boys,” Della Vecchia said. “We were down 6-1 with 3:29 left in the second quarter and went on a 9-1 run to end the game.”

Dante Francis had three goals and three assists.

Gavin Scofield and Eric Mackowski each had a three-goal hat trick.

Ryan Brault had a goal and two assists.

Nick Cipriani had an assist.

Dan Cox made nine saves.

Related posts:

  1. Football: Bunnell defeats Stratford, Castelot MVP
  2. Class M wrestling: Stratford, Bunnell place two each
  3. Stratford defeats Newtown in boys basketball
  4. Baseball: Stratford Red Devils top Bunnell, 9-2

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Stratford Library presents The Kenn Morr Band
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress