POSTPONED–Norwalk River One Fly and Children’s Tournament

By Shelton Herald on May 26, 2017 in Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

This week’s rains have fed once drought-stricken rivers, but flows are so high that the inaugural Norwalk River One Fly and Children’s Tournament has been postponed. It was scheduled for tomorrow.

The event, promoted on yesterday’s episode of Yankee Fisherman, will now be held June 10. The Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited will announce a new location in the coming days. More information can be found at mianustu.org.

