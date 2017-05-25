Only a junior, Emma McNamara has another year left at Bunnell High and her softball coach Mike Siksay couldn’t be happier.

McNamara led a strong band of Bulldog hitters last week as Bunnell defeated city rival Stratford High, 10-6, at Frank DeLuca Hall of Fame Field last week on Senior Night.

A trophy, with Bob Mastroni’s name on it, was awarded to the Bulldogs shortly after their victory by the former football and softball coach at the school.

McNamara had three hits and drove in five runs in leading a 12-hit attack for Bunnell, which swept the season series and won their eighth game to earn a spot in the upcoming state tournament.

“It’s a pretty special night for us,” said Siksay, after giving an emotional post-game speech to his players. “I kept thinking back to a game we played earlier this year against Bridgeport Central. We lost 18-2 and we gave up 19 walks and they turned out to be a team that won only four games. I’m very happy to be here tonight. I can’t say that I was too overjoyed that day.”

After winning the first encounter, 12-6, the Bulldogs found themselves in a battle this time against an improved Stratford team, which is finding its way under coach Jackie Sherrick.

“They outhit us (12-6) and it’s pretty much that simple,” said Sherrick, who starred scholastically at Bunnell. “But I like the way our kids have been playing lately. We’re a young team (the Red Devils graduate only three seniors) and I’ve got kids who had never played the game before. We’re going to make mistakes.”

Stratford put together three-run innings in the second and fifth frames. Each time, it moved the Red Devils into a tie.

They used three walks off of Bunnell starting pitcher Kylie Zack and got RBI singles from Amanda Haydu and Taylor Lubas in the second inning.

Zack pitched into the fifth, before she had to leave the game after getting hit on the upper part of her pitching arm (right) by opposing pitcher Angela Grindred.

Lindsey Parkes came on in relief. She walked her first batter, Katie Schneider, before Adrianna Tomaj came through with a two-run double for Stratford. Tomaj scored the third run, coming home on a wild pitch.

Tomaj and Haydu finished with two hits apiece for Stratford (2-17).

Tied at 6-6, Bunnell came right back with three runs of its own in the bottom half of the fifth inning, but not before losing Alyssa Moore after a collision at second base and catcher Riley Matto with a hand injury.

“We’re not too deep, so I’m looking toward my bench (at the time) and wondering what I can do,” Siksay said.

McNamara’s opposite-field triple to right center cleared the bases for the Bulldogs in the inning.

“We knew we could win this game,” McNamara said. “I have faith in my teammates. I might’ve been a little shaky at the start, but we shook that off. Winning this game is such a morale booster. Now we’re in the states. What could be better.”

McNamara who played shortstop in the game, can also be positioned at either third or behind the plate.

“My only wish is that I could clone her,” Siksay said.

Dani Costa had three safeties and scored three runs.

Zack added two hits while stealing three bases and drove in a run.

Roundup: Before the game three seniors from Stratford and five from Bunnell were recognized.

Stratford’s Jordan Chach will attend Sacred Heart University (majoring in nursing).

Captain Katie Schneider is off to Florida State University (to major in mathematics education).

Anginette Repollet will attend Housatonic Community College seeking a degree in criminal justice.

For Bunnell, Kylie Zack will attend Eastern Connecticut State University and major in elementary education.

Danielle Costa will attend the University of Connecticut, also as an education major.

Madison Robotti will attend Amherst as a psychology and pre-med student.

Elizabeth Liquori will be at Eastern Connecticut State University seeking a degree in arts and humanities.

Sara Moore will attend Marywood University as a speech-language pathology major.