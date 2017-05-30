Stratford Library to screen ‘Arrival’

Stratford Star

By Stratford Star on May 30, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The Stratford Library’s Monday Matinees series continues with a free screening of the science fiction film, Arrival on June 12, at noon, in the Lovell Room.

When mysterious spacecraft touched down across the globe, an elite team is brought together to investigate. As mankind teeters on the verge of global war, the team race against time for answers.

Arrival won rave reviews and several Oscar nominations including Best Picture. Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner and Forest Whitaker star in the film which is rated PG-13 and runs 116 minutes.

The new summer schedule of Monday Matinees currently is available at the Library.

For more information, visit stratfordlibrary.org or call 203-385-4162.

Amy Adams stars in the science fiction blockbuster Arrival shown June 12.

