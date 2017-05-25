Stratford Star

Harkins vetoes Town Council budget

Plan scuttled before audience at Bunnell High School

By Melvin Mason on May 25, 2017 in Lead News, News, Politics & Elections, Town Government · 3 Comments

 

Mayor John Harkins, left, signs the veto of the Town Council’s approved 2017-18 budget as Schools Supt. Janet Robinson and Bunnell High School students look on. — Melvin Mason photo

Mayor John Harkins followed up on his promise to veto the Town Council’s approved 2017-18 budget on Thursday. And he did so while urging an audience of Bunnell High School students to vote out those who passed it.

With a few strokes of a pen, Harkins vetoed the $216.1-million spending plan passed by the Town Council on May 11. The decision drew applause from Superintendent Janet Robinson and an audience of BHS students in the school’s auditorium. Many students on stage behind the mayor held signs with the social media hashtag #IStandWithTheFuture. 

“It’s a flawed budget,” Harkins said, including that it would offer a “dramatic reduction” for the Board of Education. The Council’s approved budget would have given the Board of Ed a $107.9 million operating budget, about $1.4 million less than what Harkins had sought to give the schools.

The council voted on May 11 by a 6-3 margin to pass the $216.1 million plan while also voting to keep the tax rate at 38.99 mills. Councilors who supported the budget said taxpayers could not afford another tax hike Some of the pro-budget council members had asked for more municipal side cuts.

Harkins was able to veto the spending plan because it passed with six votes. Had it passed with seven votes, it would have been veto-proof.

The budget, Harkins said, could have led to program cuts, including the elimination of freshman sports at Bunnell and Stratford high schools and the removal of up to 35 teachers. He also said the budget violates the town charter and violates existing contractual obligations.

Harkins also told the audience to talk to the six council members.

“Go talk to your council people who talk out of both sides of their mouth,” he said.

Harkins told the audience of the importance of voting in elections, saying their votes matter. He then urged for people to vote out those who passed the budget.

“Get out and vote and I would say vote these people out of office that voted for this budget. They say one thing and then do another,” he said. “It’s irresponsible and we’re going to deal with it today.”

Tenth District Town Councilman Tina Manus, who voted for the budget, said she had problems with Harkins not offering both sides of the debate. Manus said she wants to serve the students and the seniors paying taxes.

“We have more people in town than just the school system that we need to worry about,” Manus said.

Manus also felt that Harkins “crossed a line” by urging students to vote out those who voted for the budget.

Manus also said that the veto means the school district does not get an increase next year as the town would have to operate on the current year’s spending plan if no budget is in place.

“As it stands, they get nothing. They signed away the little that they were getting. They signed it away,” Manus said. “I understand they’re holding out for more, but what if more doesn’t happen and what if there isn’t a consensus of seven people to create a budget?”

Republican Town Committee Chairman Lou DeCilio said Harkins’ decision “saved the town” from a budget that made drastic cuts to the Board of Ed and in other areas. He also noted that the council’s approved budget was filled with errors, something pointed out at council meetings by Chief Administrative Officer Chris Tymniak and Finance Director Jay Wahlberg.

DeCilio says the Town Council members have to sit down and work out a compromise.

“I think some of the more rational councilmen will come to the conclusion that it’s best for the town that a compromise be reached,” DeCilio added.

Stay with The Stratford Star for more information on this story. 

Related posts:

  1. Murphy concludes filibuster with commitment for vote
  2. Republicans won’t field District 5 candidate
  3. Second District candidates to participate in forum
  4. Hoydick to announce candidacy for mayor

Previous Post Changes to be weighed by BOE finance committee Next Post SPOTLIGHT: What's happening around town?
About author
Melvin Mason

Melvin Mason


Editor for the Stratford Star. Former reporter for the Darien Times.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Thayer

    If those six switch, anyone of them then they need to be voted out!!! They had better hold the line!! Of course the mayor did it at the school!!! He didn’t have the b-lls to do it in public!

  • Greg Cann

    Here is the hypocrisy and irrationality of John Harkins & Lou DeCilio –

    Over
    the past four years, the Town of Stratford has increased its per pupil
    spending (PPE) by over 21%, that’s an extra $3000 per student per year,
    that is INCREASED SPENDING at 4x the rate of inflation.

    And…
    since the proposed budget amendments have been on the table since late
    April, the Mayor’s staff had ample opportunity to perform their
    fiduciary duty to identify any contractual risks. At no time did the
    Mayor or his staff identify any specific errors with the approved
    budget.

    Irrational to claim cuts after 4
    straight years of increased BOE budgets, and hypocritical to complain of
    contract violations without stating facts or specifics.

  • Thayer

    Greg your kids have gone through our school system without all this reckless spending!!! EVERYONE knows what is at stake here!! We can not let Harkins and all his corrupt buddies continue to push out the people that have lived here all thier lives!!! Many of us can not give anymore and I’m tied of seeing all my neighbors have to leave a once great town!!

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress