Harkins vetoes Town Council budget

Mayor John Harkins followed up on his promise to veto the Town Council’s approved 2017-18 budget on Thursday. And he did so while urging an audience of Bunnell High School students to vote out those who passed it.

With a few strokes of a pen, Harkins vetoed the $216.1-million spending plan passed by the Town Council on May 11. The decision drew applause from Superintendent Janet Robinson and an audience of BHS students in the school’s auditorium. Many students on stage behind the mayor held signs with the social media hashtag #IStandWithTheFuture.

“It’s a flawed budget,” Harkins said, including that it would offer a “dramatic reduction” for the Board of Education. The Council’s approved budget would have given the Board of Ed a $107.9 million operating budget, about $1.4 million less than what Harkins had sought to give the schools.

The council voted on May 11 by a 6-3 margin to pass the $216.1 million plan while also voting to keep the tax rate at 38.99 mills. Councilors who supported the budget said taxpayers could not afford another tax hike Some of the pro-budget council members had asked for more municipal side cuts.

Harkins was able to veto the spending plan because it passed with six votes. Had it passed with seven votes, it would have been veto-proof.

The budget, Harkins said, could have led to program cuts, including the elimination of freshman sports at Bunnell and Stratford high schools and the removal of up to 35 teachers. He also said the budget violates the town charter and violates existing contractual obligations.

Harkins also told the audience to talk to the six council members.

“Go talk to your council people who talk out of both sides of their mouth,” he said.

Harkins told the audience of the importance of voting in elections, saying their votes matter. He then urged for people to vote out those who passed the budget.

“Get out and vote and I would say vote these people out of office that voted for this budget. They say one thing and then do another,” he said. “It’s irresponsible and we’re going to deal with it today.”

Tenth District Town Councilman Tina Manus, who voted for the budget, said she had problems with Harkins not offering both sides of the debate. Manus said she wants to serve the students and the seniors paying taxes.

“We have more people in town than just the school system that we need to worry about,” Manus said.

Manus also felt that Harkins “crossed a line” by urging students to vote out those who voted for the budget.

Manus also said that the veto means the school district does not get an increase next year as the town would have to operate on the current year’s spending plan if no budget is in place.

“As it stands, they get nothing. They signed away the little that they were getting. They signed it away,” Manus said. “I understand they’re holding out for more, but what if more doesn’t happen and what if there isn’t a consensus of seven people to create a budget?”

Republican Town Committee Chairman Lou DeCilio said Harkins’ decision “saved the town” from a budget that made drastic cuts to the Board of Ed and in other areas. He also noted that the council’s approved budget was filled with errors, something pointed out at council meetings by Chief Administrative Officer Chris Tymniak and Finance Director Jay Wahlberg.

DeCilio says the Town Council members have to sit down and work out a compromise.

“I think some of the more rational councilmen will come to the conclusion that it’s best for the town that a compromise be reached,” DeCilio added.

