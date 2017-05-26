Stratford Library presents The Kenn Morr Band

The Stratford Library will present The Kenn Morr Band on Monday, June 12, at 7 p.m., in the Lovell Room. The concert, made possible in part by the Claudia McCoach Memorial Fund, is free and open to the public.

The Kenn Morr Band offers three-part vocal harmonies and acoustic instruments. Growing up on Long Island Kenn Morr was inspired by such lyric and melody-minded acts as Gordon Lightfoot and Simon and Garfunkel. With musicians Pat Ryan (bass), Tom Hagymasi (strings) and Bob Gaspar (percussion), the Kenn Morr Band has performed across the country and in Europe with their original Americana/Folk-Rock music.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. General seating.

For more information call the library at 203-385-4162 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.