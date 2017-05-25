Wild Wine, Beer, and Food Safari to benefit Beardsley Zoo

Animal lovers, wine and beer aficionados, and food connoisseurs from near and far will gather in an exotic atmosphere for the annual Wild Wine, Beer, and Food Safari benefitting Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, on Saturday, June 3, from 6-9 p.m., rain or shine. The evening will include live entertainment by the Fake ID Band, and a silent auction with more than 80 items. Bidding is open at 501auctions.com/wildwinesafari.

“This event sells out every year and it’s easy to understand why. What could be better than enjoying the Zoo on a beautiful early summer night while sampling food, wine and beer, with live music and animals on exhibit?” said Gregg Dancho, zoo director. “A special thank you to all of our sponsors who make this an unforgettable evening each year.”

Hosted by Turnpike Spirit Shop of Fairfield, guests will sample dozens of different wine and beer selections.

This expedition of taste will feature fare from local restaurants and caterers such as: All Rolled Up; Addeo’s Italian Ice; Bistro Deli & Catering; BRYAC Restaurant & Raw Bar; Carl Anthony Restaurant and Catering; Chili’s Grill & Bar; Dave Grant Catering/House of Bones BBQ; DePuma’s Gluten Free Pasta; Focaccia’s Café & Catery; Fortuna’s Catering Co.; Geronimo Tequila Bar and Southwest Grill; Hub and Spoke; Little Pub; Luigi’s Italian Pastry; Outrigger’s Restaurant; Seasonal Catering/Laurel Glen Farm; Source Coffeehouse; The Playful Pantry; Uncle Buck’s Fishbowl & Grill; Vazzy’s; Village Bistro.

Tickets, at $70 for groups of four or more, and $75 for individuals, may be purchased at beardsleyzoo.com. Tickets may also be purchased at the door for $80, if available.

A VIP Cocktail Reception will be hosted by Tito’s Handmade Vodka from 5-6 p.m. and includes cocktail tasting, appetizers, and a special animal program. VIP tickets are available at $120 each.

This evening is made possible thanks to the generosity of the following organizations and individuals: Presenting Sponsor: People’s United Bank; Turnpike Spirit Shop; Big Hearted Bear: Aquarion Water Company; The Aiello Charitable Foundation c/0 Peter DiNardo Enterprises; Dworken, Hillman, LaMorte and Sterczala, P.C.; Ganim Financial; Merit Insurance; ServPro of Stamford Opulent Otter: Altice USA; Brody Wilkinson; Industrial Health & Safety Consultants, Inc; Catherine Ladnier & Mickey Robinson; Mitchell & Sheahan, P.C.; NST Systems, Inc. Kind Condor: The Human Resource Consulting Group; Lightower Fiber Networks; David and Kathy MacGhee; Mary Ann and Bob Matthews; The O’Connor Keohane Group/Merrill Lynch; Pullman and Comley; St. Vincent’s Medical Center.