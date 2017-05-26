Stratford Star

Stratford High School senior wins DAR American History Award

By Stratford Star on May 26, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, People, Schools · 0 Comments

Roula Kouvatas, a senior at Stratford High School was chosen by her school to receive the Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution Outstanding Work in American History certificate and bronze medal for her excellence in American history and overall academic character.

SRH-MS Chapter Regent Patricia King said Roula represents the country’s future leaders. King noted that the DAR promotes American history throughout the year and encourages everyone to be more aware of their heritage. King thanked the American History Awards Committee and the area schools that participate in this annual event for recognizing their high school students who excel in American history.

The DAR perpetuates the memory and spirit of the men and women who won American independence. The group focuses on historic preservation, community education and patriotism. Any woman over 18 who can prove an ancestor served in the American Revolution is a prospective member. Learn more at sarahriggshumphreysDAR.org.

