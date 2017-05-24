Harkins will veto Town Council budget on Thursday

Mayor John Harkins plans to veto the $216.1-million budget approved last Wednesday by the Town Council.

Harkins will issue his veto at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the Bunnell High School auditorium.

Harkins had promised to veto the approved 2017-18 spending plan, which passed on a 6-3 Town Council vote on May 11 after nearly two weeks of debate. The plan is $4 million less than his proposed $220.3-million plan. The passed budget also increased the Board of Education’s budget to $107.9 million. Harkins had hoped to give the Board of Ed a $109.3 million outlay.

The council also voted to maintain the tax rate at 38.99 mills.

Supporters of the passed budget said they could not afford to increase taxes on residents after last year’s mill rate increase. Fifth District Councilman Greg Cann, who helped create the budget, said the plan corrects some wrongs done in recent years.

Harkins and Council Chairman Beth Daponte said the budget will adversely affect town services and not adequately fund the Board of Education.

Harkins has the right by charter to veto any budget that passes with six yes votes. A budget passing with seven or more is considered veto-proof.

Stay with The Stratford Star for more information on this story.