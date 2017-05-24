Stratford Star

Harkins will veto Town Council budget on Thursday

By Melvin Mason on May 24, 2017 in Lead News, News, Town Government · 3 Comments

Mayor John Harkins plans to veto the $216.1-million budget approved last Wednesday by the Town Council.

Harkins will issue his veto at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the Bunnell High School auditorium.

Mayor John Harkins

Harkins had promised to veto the approved 2017-18 spending plan, which passed on a 6-3 Town Council vote on May 11 after nearly two weeks of debate. The plan is $4 million less than his proposed $220.3-million plan. The passed budget also increased the Board of Education’s budget to $107.9 million. Harkins had hoped to give the Board of Ed a $109.3 million outlay.

The council also voted to maintain the tax rate at 38.99 mills.

Supporters of the passed budget said they could not afford to increase taxes on residents after last year’s mill rate increase. Fifth District Councilman Greg Cann, who helped create the budget, said the plan corrects some wrongs done in recent years.

Harkins and Council Chairman Beth Daponte said the budget will adversely affect town services and not adequately fund the Board of Education.

Harkins has the right by charter to veto any budget that passes with six yes votes. A budget passing with seven or more is considered veto-proof.

Stay with The Stratford Star for more information on this story.

  • Thayer

    Of course he will veto this, can’t wait until he leaves office!!! Just one more bone for his friends!!! Before he leaves!!! And Daponte MUST GO as well!! This town was going to do the right thing for once!! The BOE is full of S—t!! Tooooo much fat and high priced management! The next mayor had better promise a restructuring of Stratfords politics!

  • Thayer

    And our economic director making over $100,000, a bone from Harkins!!

  • Thayer

    And why do this in the School auditorium, using the kids as pawns is getting nauseating!!!!! The BOE was fine prior to the last big increase, so now let’s give them more. Mayor Harkins do your job as a professional and keep your politics out of the schools!!! What high school kid REALLY gives a Sh-t about your veto or budget, they will just be happy to get out of class and carry signs that the board of ED asked them to bring!!! I’d like to see you do it in public so the residents and tax payers can really tell you where to go!!

