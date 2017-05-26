Grave marking ceremony for American Revolution patriots

To the Editor:

The Sons of the American Revolution of the David Humphreys Branch No. 1 along with Freelove Baldwin Stow and Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Silliman Chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution are jointly working together on a community project to revitalize the historical Christ Episcopal Church Cemetery in Stratford that is located on Broad Street.

The cemetery dates back to 1723 and is the oldest Episcopal burial ground in the state. The oldest grave is 1725. William Samuel Johnson, president of Columbia University and also one of two signers (Roger Sherman) of our United States Constitution is buried here. Also, buried here are 18 Revolutionary War patriots.

We are planning to conduct a State SAR and DAR grave marking ceremony along with Mayor Harkins and several other local groups on Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. to honor the Revolutionary War patriots.

The SAR and DAR are both non-profit organizations. Our objectives are to perpetuate the memory and the spirit of the men and women who achieved American independence; to promote the development of an enlightened public opinion; and to foster patriotic citizenship and to preservation of our history.

We are seeking donations in aiding the expenses incurred for the revitalization. We would like to repair the iron gate fence that encloses the cemetery along with repairing the gravestones and regular cleanup of the cemetery. The SAR and DAR are volunteering their time and energy to help in the preservation of this project. We plan on cleaning the gravestones and doing all manual labor except where professionals are needed. This will be an ongoing project for our organizations.

Your support of our community project on any scale would be greatly appreciated. If you wish to make a donation, the SAR has set up a GoFundMe account for anyone who would like to make a donation. The link is: gofundme.com/SARDARCemetery

Thank you for your consideration. It is greatly appreciated.

Ethan Stewart and David Humphreys

Sons of the American Revolution