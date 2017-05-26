Memorial Day travel

Motorists are pumped for this Memorial Day. Average gas prices are on the decline as an estimated 39 million Americans nationwide approach the unofficial start of summer with vacation plans.

One million more Americans this year, compared to last year, will hit the road, fly the sky and sail the sea this holiday, making it the highest start-of-summer travel volume since 2005, says AAA Northeast. The Memorial Day holiday runs from May 25 to May 29.

Of the overall 39.3 million travelers:

88.1% or 34.6 million travelers will satisfy their wanderlust this year with a road trip. The figure is 2.4% higher than last year’s holiday;

7.4% or 2.9 million, a 5.5% increase, will travel by air, and

4.5% or 1.75 million, a 2.9% increase, will use some other mode of transportation, including cruises, trains and buses.

Even though drivers will pay the highest Memorial Day gas prices since 2015, travelers are throwing abandon to the wind as they head to their destination of choice. The holiday’s higher volume bodes well for the travel industry because it psychologically sets the travel tone for the rest of the year.

This year’s travel spike mirrors positive growth seen throughout the industry this year because people have more confidence in the economy. “When they that happens, they tend to spend their extra dollars on travel,” says Fran Mayko, AAA Northeast public affairs specialist.

As of May 22, Connecticut’s average gas price remains steady at $2.50; while nationally prices bumped up to $2.36 from $2.34 over the past week.

Despite the increase, average prices nationally and statewide have dropped very slowly in recent weeks.

As people vacation, they also will find that incremental costs will be affecting their pocketbooks. For example: