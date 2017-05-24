Stratford Library programs for youth and adults

Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street; Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10-8; Friday-Saturday, 10-5; Sunday, 1-5; 203-385-4162, stratfordlibrary.org.

Historic walking tour

Children ages 6-12 accompanied by their grown-ups may join the Stratford Library on a Read Around Stratford walking tour of the historic buildings near the Stratford Library Thursday, May 25, 4:30. Children will learn Stratford facts and discover architectural details. Walk will conclude with a picnic on Academy Hill. Courtesy of the Carol Pieper Memorial Fund.

Library LEGO Club

Children ages 5-12 meet Saturday, May 27, 1:30.

Library closed

The Library will be closed on Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day.

AARP Drive Alive

AARP Drive Alive driver retraining course geared to the specific needs of older motorists will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 1-5. For patrons 55+ it can help lower personal insurance rates. Limited seating; nominal fee of $15 for AARP members, $20 for nonmembers. For reservations, call 203-929-4851.

Books Over Coffee

Monthly book discussion program looks at Nathaniel Philbrick’s In the Heart of the Sea May 31, noon, Board Room. Discussion leader: Kathleen Faggella. Bring a bag lunch; coffee and tea served. Other titles include Fannie Flagg’s The Whole Town’s Talking (June 28).

Book sale

The library’s annual fundraiser begins with a Preview Night on June 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. and continues June 2, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., June 3/Main Street Festival, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and June 4, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and 2:30-4 p.m.

Book donations sought

The Stratford Library seeks donations for its annual June book sale set for June 1-4, in conjunction with Stratford’s Main Street Festival. Contributors are urged to recycle their good books to share with others and help the Stratford Library increase their book purchase fund at the same time. The book sale fund-raiser is being organized this year by the SLA Board of Trustees under co-chairmen Shelley Hall and Karla Glad of Stratford.

Job seekers workshop

The Stratford Library, in conjunction with the Goodwill Career Center, will present a workshop for job seeker, Application & Pre-Employment Assessment Tests on Tuesday, June 6, at 10 a.m. Free and open to the public, but registration is required.

Youth Review Board

Monthly group of middle and high school teens who read, review and recommend books and discuss current teen issues Wednesday, June 7, 3:30-4:30, Lovell Room.

Reader’s Theatre Summer Showcase

The library’s annual festival of live, script-in-hand readers theatre continues on a weekly basis with titles from Broadway and off-Broadway June 8-July 27, 7 p.m., Lovell Room. The readings are held on weekly Thursdays in conjunction with the Library and Stratford’s Square One Theatre Company. Doors open at 6:30 for open seating. No reservations. Free and open to the public, but recommended for adult audiences.

Monday Matinees

Arrival June 8, noon, Lovell Room. Free and open to the public.

Kenn Morr Band

The Kenn Morr Band performs original Americana/Folk-Rock music Monday, June 12, 7-8 p.m., Lovell Room. The band is celebrated for its close three-part vocal harmonies and fiery instrumental interplay. Free and open to the public.

Anime Club

Teens are invited to discuss anime and manga, view movies and share their artwork at this monthly club Wednesday, June 14, 4-5 p.m., Lovell Room.

Pete & Toshi Seeger memorial concert

Pre-recording screening of the live concert from Lincoln Center featuring performances by Judy Collins, Peter Yarrow, Leon Redbone, Tom Chapin and many more Monday, June 19, 7 p.m., Lovell Room. Free and open to the public.

Art exhibit

Original paintings in watercolors, acrylics and oils by late Milford artist Joseph Barber will be display through June. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Career coach

Free services to low-wage workers and job seekers age 16 and older in Southwestern Connecticut who are unable to get the services at local career centers due to lack of transportation, childcare or employment schedules Mondays, from 10-3, June 19 (Resume class), July 31, Aug. 28, Sept. 25 (Excel class), Oct. 30, Nov. 27 (Resume class) and Dec. 18.

Storytimes

Stratford Library storytimes for children will meet May 1-19 and resume at the end of June. Mondays at 10:30 for toddlers ages 1-2; Tuesdays at 10:30 for preschoolers ages 3-5 (The first Tuesday of the month is preschool yoga); Thursdays at 10:30 for babies up to 18 months; Fridays at 10:30 for preschoolers ages 2-5. Storytimes do not require registration.

Teen volunteer program

The Stratford Library Children’s Department is looking for responsible, self-motivated volunteers entering grades 8-13 to assist with the Library’s summer reading activities for children ages 0-12. Volunteers help with crafts, displays, and special events for children. The Library also needs teen volunteers interested in building and decorating items for summer programs and reporting on Library events. Volunteers schedule their own hours and should plan to work at least five hours during the summer. To inquire about the program, teens may call 203-385-4165. Applications will be accepted no later than June 16 or until program is full.

Passes to area attractions

Stratford Library currently offers its patrons discounted and free passes to a variety of state museums and aquarium attractions including Mystic and Maritime Aquariums, Barnum Museum in Bridgeport, New Haven’s Peabody Museum of Natural History and Hartford’s Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art.