Changes to be weighed by BOE finance committee

The Board of Education’s finance committee will take several weeks to review what changes it needs to make in adjusting to the budget it received from the Town Council.

In its first meeting on Tuesday night, committee members weighed different options in order to fit into a $107.9-million budget passed by the Town Council on May 11. That total is less than the $109.3-million that Mayor John Harkins had requested.

Board of Ed member Eric Lazaro, who chaired the finance committee meeting, said they were listening to ideas from Board of Ed Chief Operating Officer Clarence Zachery on where the district could make up the $1.7 million gap. Cuts discussed included the elimination of elementary school teachers, physical education teachers, athletic programs, and activities like art and band.

Lazaro said the committee also requested a look at how the schools budget might appear with 1.5% cuts on every Board of Ed line.

Lazaro stressed that the conversations have only just started and nothing has been finalized.

“Nothing is definite. We are in the infancy stages of looking at our school system and our budget,” Lazaro said.

The idea of cuts to teachers and activities might cause fears. Students and parents rallied for the Board of Ed to receive more money during the budget process, carrying signs and signing letters imploring the Town Council to support a larger increase than the Board of Ed received.

Lazaro said the talks will take some time and there will not be a recommendation to “slash and burn and cut things.”

“We are not trying to alarm people. We are trying to look at this in a very intelligent way and in a very meticulous way,” Lazaro said.

The finance committee meets next on May 30 at 6 p.m. It will have to make a final recommendation to the full Board of Ed.