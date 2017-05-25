Stratford students earn academic recognition

Notre Dame High School honors

The following Stratford students were named to the third marking period honor roll at Notre Dame High School-Fairfield.

High Honors — Grade 9: Clare Teskey; Grade 10: Olivia Carriero, Christina Cheeseman, Meghan Grassia, Patrick Milner, Brianna Perez, Carly Zajac; Grade 11: Jacob Rainey, Emma Sweeney; Grade 12: Guymara Manigat.

Honors — Grade 9: Abigail Anka, Madison Bartram, Chen (Jessica) Shi, Brendan Williams; Grade 10: Joshua Ortiz, Jenna Sabia, Brian Teskey; Grade 12: Maximiliano Cano.

Work published

Natalia Torcaso, a student at Eastern Connecticut State University, had her work published in the 2017 edition of the student literary journal Eastern Exposure. Torcaso majors in English.

Named to dean’s list

Grace Belport and Stephanie Tingley were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Keene State College.

Emily Schofield, Notre Dame-Fairfield High School graduate, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Fairfield University.

CREATE conference

The third annual CREATE Conference at Eastern Connecticut State University took place on April 21. CREATE stands for Celebrating Research Excellence and Artistic Talent at Eastern, and is the University’s premier conference showcasing student research and creative activity.

Nicole Scinto, class of 2017, biology major presented a poster titled, The Response of Bridle Shiners (Notropis Bifrenatus) to Chemical and Visual Cues of Predators; Natalia Torcaso, class of 2017, English major, presented a poster titled How Do You Improve Your Town, Specifically Looking into Willimantic, Connecticut?

Inducted into honor society

Eva Steinberg, Keila Ocasio and Leticia Figueroa were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of Bridgeport.

Audrey R. Law of Stratford was inducted into the St. Lawrence University chapter of Omicron Delta Kappa, the national leadership honor society. She is a member of the class of 2019 and is majoring in biology. Law attended Frank S. Bunnell High School.

Who’s Who honoree

Eric Wilcoxson was selected as a Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges honoree. Wilcoxson, a graduate of Frank S. Bunnell High School, is pursuing a bachelor of arts in sociology at The Valley.

Earns degree

Sara Ayala, bachelor of arts in special education multi-categorical, cum laude graduated from Coastal Carolina University.