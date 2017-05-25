Memorial Day/Veterans Day: There is a difference

To the Editor:

Memorial Day 2017 is fast approaching and most of us have plans for the long three-day weekend: Enjoying the first taste of summer, entertaining with friends or just relaxing.

This will always be part of what the Memorial Day Weekend is all about. The other part, as we all know, is about honoring the fallen heroes of current wars and of all wars in our country’s glorious history. We live in the greatest nation in the world only because time and time again men and women have been willing to fight for the freedoms we all too often take for granted.

Retired United States Marine Corps Col. Tom Manion made an excellent point about this particular holiday. He reminded us that we have two holidays honoring those who serve in the military, Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

“People forget there’s a huge difference between the two,” he said. “Memorial Day is the one for those who didn’t come home.”

Col. Manion, who himself served 30 years in the Marines, knows the distinction all too well. His son Travis was killed in action in Iraq’s Al Anbar Province in 2007, cut down by a sniper’s armor-piercing bullet after his unit was ambushed while searching a suspected insurgent house. He had just helped save two wounded comrades when a bullet struck him in the heart. He was 26.

When Manion speaks of his son, there is some sadness, but mostly pride. Col. Manion offers a remarkable message about this holiday. While it will always be about mourning and remembering, he says, it is also about challenging the living.

Those of us who benefit so much from the sacrifices made by our fallen heroes should use Memorial Day as a time to think about ways in which all of us can find a way to sacrifice, to give back, and to contribute more to our communities. As much as we all try to do, there is always more we can do.

On behalf of the Stratford Republican Party, we wish you and your family a happy, healthy, and thoughtful Memorial Day weekend.

Lou DeCilio

Chairman

Stratford Republicans