LETTER: St. Vincent’s thanks EMS providers

To the Editor:

As we look out to the battlefields at home and abroad throughout history, there have been the noble men and women who risk their lives to render medical care to the ill and injured. As we go through our current course of history, a new direction has evolved for the field of medical care. Emergency Medical Services has always been a vital part of the chain of survival. As we watch more of our citizens suffer traumatic injuries and succumb to medical disease, the role of the emergency medical provider becomes increasingly important.

In the recent past, disaster preparedness and pre-hospital medicine have evolved as our need to respond to incidents of intentional harm inflicted upon our brethren has increased. The men and women of the EMS have taken up the call to respond to these life-threatening situations, putting aside their own self-interests to provide emergency care to those who have fallen.

The American College of Emergency Physicians has designated the week of May 21-27, 2017, as National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week. This year’s theme is: “EMS Strong: Always in Service.”

At St. Vincent’s Medical Center, our EMS providers are a critical part of our team. National Emergency Medical Services Week gives us the opportunity to celebrate them and raise awareness of the commitment and skill of medicine’s “front line” — EMS providers who truly are Always in Service.

That front line could be a home, a workplace, or perhaps on the side of the road — where our EMS providers are trained and prepared to deliver the lifesaving skills, medicine, and technology directly to the patient. Out in the field, they are delivering much of the same emergency medical care provided in the emergency department.

EMS Strong includes the coordination among dispatchers, law enforcement and firefighters. It is the ongoing care and communication with physicians while transporting patients in the ambulance. They are often our eyes and ears prior to treatment and a voice of advocacy for their patient. They are vital players on a team with one mission — saving lives.

St. Vincent’s Medical Center is proud of our partnership with EMS. On behalf of the Emergency Department and the entire hospital, we thank the EMRs, EMTs, and paramedics who are part of our team. Thanks to these individuals, we have a system that is EMS Strong: Always in Service.

Daniel S. Gottschall MD

Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer

St. Vincent’s Medical Center

Terence Sheehan CCEMT-P

EMS Coordinator

St. Vincent’s Medical Center