The Stratford Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9460 will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. on Monday at the town’s veterans memorial at Academy Hill. Veterans from all service branches and conflicts will be on hand as will Mayor John Harkins. U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal also is expected to attend.

The town’s annual Memorial Day Parade will follow at 12:15 p.m. The parade will travel along Main Street in Stratford Center.