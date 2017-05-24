Board of Ed enacts hiring freeze

Facing fiscal uncertainty, the Stratford Board of Education has instituted a hiring freeze as it finds out what moves it will make under its new budget.

Board of Ed members voted 5-2 on Monday to freeze new hires effective immediately. Eric Lazaro and Theresa Sheehy cast the only no votes. The hiring freeze will not affect hires for summer school.

The board had originally considered a plan to have the freeze start on July 1, the start of the new fiscal year.

The vote comes as the Board of Ed prepares to handle changes for the next school year. While the school board had hoped for a $109-million outlay for next year, the Town Council voted last week to approve a $107.8-million plan for the district as a part of a $216.1-million townwide budget. Superintendent of Schools Janet Robinson has said the reduction in expected dollars may force the district to make changes in school activities, cut supplies or let go of teachers.

Even with a possible mayoral veto from Mayor John Harkins looming, board Chairman James Feehan said, the Board of Ed has a budget that it must work with.

Lazaro said he wanted to be cautious and did not want to handcuff the administration on possible hires. Sheehy mentioned worries about hiring new teachers in the event of maternity leave.

In other news, Feehan said BlumShapiro has been hired to conduct the forensic audit of this year’s Board of Ed budget as well as those of the last three fiscal years. The school board hired attorney Nicholas Grello to find an auditor to do the review of school spending.

The Board of Ed will likely hold a special meeting to officially hire BlumShapiro to do the work, Feehan said. The audit will likely begin in June and should be completed by July or August, he said.

Feehan said he’s in favor of transparency and believes it will show the Board of Ed has spent taxpayer dollars properly and that there is no “rainy day fund,” as some Board of Ed critics have alleged. The auditor will also get to interview district officials.

“They need to know the money is spent properly and nothing improper has been [done] with their funds,” he said.

Feehan said he’s guessing the cost of hiring the firm will be around five figures.

Feehan said public comments to the auditor are closed. About 30 questions will be answered.