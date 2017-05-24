Rich urges no veto for passed council budget

I applaud the bipartisan coalition who, on May 17, listened to the residents and taxpayers that they represent and serve on the Town Council by passing a fiscally responsible budget that had a 0% increase in the mill rate. It is clear that after last year’s budget that provided with such a large increase to the Board of Education budget, that this year the pendulum needed to swing back to provide some measure of tax relief for our town.

But the process does not end there. Mayor John Harkins has stated that he is considering vetoing this budget. Since this budget passed with a 6-4 vote, a veto by the mayor would mean that the council would need a supermajority, or seven votes, to override his veto. It is clear that all the council members are steadfast on both their opinions and their votes and I believe that getting any council member to change their stand on this budget are slim at best. The chances of getting that seventh, or super majority, vote are probably non-existent. We could still face a stalemate of sorts with no approved budget for fiscal year ’18. If no approved budget is reached by July 1, 2017, the town would revert to the current operating budget of the 2016-17 fiscal year.

With the budget returning to the levels of the current year, the mill rate would remain at the current amount of 38.99, and all of the departments would have to use the same budgeted levels of this current year for the year going forward. What this would mean is that all the cuts that were made on the municipal side would no longer exist. But this would also mean that the approximate $1.11-million increase that the Board of Ed would receive under the approved budget would also disappear. Instead of a budget of $107,905,668 that the Board of Ed would have under the approved budget, they too would have to revert their FY17 budget of $106,795,002.

As many have said and I have echoed this is a lean fiscal year and we all need to tighten our belts, but if the mayor vetoes this budget, the BOE could lose this 1.04% increase in their budget that this council was able to provide them while still providing that much need tax relief to the citizens of our town.

I encourage all of the taxpayers of our town to contact the mayor’s office to tell him not to veto this budget, but to understand that this leaner budget and he must manage the town with the budgeted dollars that he receives.

And to our many talented students who have become engaged in the process of our government, I ask that you take the next step in this process. Board of Ed Chairman James Feehan stated numerous times he would not discuss what adjustments the BOE may need to make to their budget until the BOE receives their budget from the town. Our student should be supported as they, and we the public must stand together to urge the BOE to adjust their budget from the administration on down and not from the student body and their teachers in the classroom up. We must all stand together and let our voices be heard that we know the budget for our school system is in their hands and together we can tell the board to put students and teachers first and make what adjustments are needed from the top, down.

John Rich is a Democratic Town Council candidate for the 1st District.