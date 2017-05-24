Stratford Star

LETTER: Antezzo says thanks to EMS

By Stratford Star on May 24, 2017 in Letters · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

I want to thank the many kind people who offered help, flowers and concern about my tachycardia episode during the May 15 Town Council meeting.

Stratford EMS responded fantastically, and gave me a medication on the the way to Bridgeport Hospital. So, when EMS got me there at 10 p.m., my heart rate dropped from 160 beats per minute to normal.

EMS was professional and proficient. In a talk with my doctor the next day we decided I would use a medication to prevent a recurrence.  

Thanks again for your many kindnesses and thanks, EMS.

Marianne “Mitzi” Antezzo

7th District Town Councilman

