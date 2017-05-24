Readers Theatre Showcase kicks off June 8

The Stratford Library and Square One Theatre Company have announced the schedule for Readers Theatre Summer Showcase 2017. The annual series of live, staged readings of new and established plays begins on Thursday, June 8 and continues on seven select Thursday evenings through July 27. The theatre readings are free and open to the public.

Heisenberg, Simon Stephan’s acclaimed Tony Award nominated play, will kick-off the series on June 8, at 7 p.m. Across the bustle of a crowded London train station, Claire spots Alex, an older man, and plants a kiss on his neck. This electric encounter thrusts these two strangers into a fascinating and life-changing game. Stephens’ play brings to blazing, theatrical life the uncertain and often comical sparring match that is human connection.

Other play selections in the series are Monster and Ladies in Hats, a pair of original one-act comedies by Stratford’s Mark Edwards (June 8), Bruce Graham’s provocative racial drama, White Guy on the Bus (June 22), Wendy MacLeod’s divorce dramedy, Things Being What They Are (June 29), Kelly Younger’s late-in-life romantic comedy, Kalamazoo (July 6), Joe DiPietro’s domestic comedy about marriage and family, Clever Little Lies (July 13) and David Auburn’s moving new drama, Lost Lake (July 27).

The Readers Theatre Summer Showcase 2017 series will be held in the Stratford Library’s air-conditioned Lovell Room at 7 p.m. each evening. The acting company for the theatre series includes Pat Leo, Peggy Nelson, David Victor, Jim Buffone, Alice McMahon, Jennifer Ju, Lucy Babbitt, Ann Kinner, Christopher Finch, Leigh Katz, Michelle Duncan, Bruce Murray, Peter Chenot, Megan Chenot and Janet Rathert. Tom Holehan and David Rosenberg will direct the readings.

All plays are recommended for adult audiences and titles are subject to change. The readings are free and reservations will not be accepted. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for general seating only, first-come, first-served.

For more information call the library’s Public Relations and Programming Office at 203-385-4162.