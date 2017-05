The Stratford High School Girls Summer Basketball League season will begin on Thursday, June 22, with five games being played at the Birdseye Recreation Center.

Games are scheduled on the hour from 5 to 9 p.m.

Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for seniors and children under 12.

Teams competing will be Stratford, St. Joseph, Shelton, Seymour, Kolbe Cathedral, Greens Farms Academy, Oxford, Masuk, Harding and Ansonia.