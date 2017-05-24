Stratford Star

Boys track: Bunnell bests Stratford High, 76-65

By Stratford Star on May 24, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Bunnell High boys track and field team won a 76-65 decision from Stratford High on May 16.

The Bulldogs (5-8) were led by double winners — Ramsley Exantus (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles) and Christ N’dabian (100, 200).

The Red Devils’ Dan Duque took home three first-place finishes: the 800, 1600 and 3200.

Andrew Matthews was best in meet in the javelin and high jump for Stratford (3-10).

Bunnell’s Jose Vasquez (discus), Tyreek Smith (long jump) and Jon Cineus (triple jump) also posted individual wins.

Stratford’s Khalil Sokunle (400), Manny Sainville (shot put) and J.P. Lieu (pole vault) also took home victories.

Bunnell’s 4×400 relay team of Miguel Vanegas, Javon Wilson, Elijah Alexandre and Exantus placed first in 3:51.6.

Stratford’s 4×800 foursome of Manny Cruz, Will Das, Connor Kerrigan and Duque won in 9:40.4.

