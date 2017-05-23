Stratford Star

Obituary: Irene Selepetz Babey, 92, of Stratford

May 23, 2017

Irene Selepetz Babey, 92, of Stratford, retired employee of General Electric, wife of the late George Babey, died May 22, in the Jewish Home for the Elderly, Bridgeport.

Born on July 4, 1924, in Scranton, Pa. to the late George and Anna (Madzin) Selepetz.

Survivors include children, Karen Dobosz of Stratford, Lois Babey-Finn and her husband, David Finn of Madison, and Jeffrey Babey and his wife, Lori of Stratford, two grandchildren, two great-granddaughters, three sisters, Ann Balasa, Helen Shutack, and Betti Basalyga, sister-in-law, Dorothy Marsan, and several nieces and nephews.

Also  predeceased by brother, George and sister, Mary.

Services: Thursday, May 25, 11 a.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford, and at 11:30 a.m., St. John’s Orthodox Church, 600 Silver Lane, Stratford. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Thursday, 9:30-11 a.m.

Memorial contributions: Alzheimer’s Association, 2075 Silas Deane Highway, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or to Stratford Senior Services CARES Program c/o Baldwin Center, 1000 West Broad St., Stratford, CT 06615.

