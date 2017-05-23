Hoydick calls for collaboration in seeking GOP mayor nod

Republican state Rep. Laura Hoydick called for cooperation in announcing she would seek the GOP nomination for mayor of Stratford Saturday, May 20.

“It is my vision for Stratford to be civil in most all respects, especially in government,” Hoydick said in her announcement. “The pride we share for Stratford needs to be demonstrated by our elected officials, especially when we are conducting business in public. Together we can make Stratford better, but we must model good behavior.”

Hoydick, who was elected to represent the 120th District after John Harkins won the race for mayor in 2009, said she would work to continue work started by Harkins, as well as his predecessor and Stratford’s first mayor, Democrat Jim Miron. That 2009 mayoral campaign was built primarily upon opposition to Miron.

Hoydick’s speech, delivered in front of monuments to veterans on Armed Forces Day, was marked by a plea for Stratford to get along amid a political situation that has seen split votes on budgets and raucous Town Council meetings in recent weeks.

Members of both parties were present on Academy Hill as Hoydick, flanked by her family and joined by fellow state legislators, announced her candidacy.

Hoydick is the only Republican to have expressed interest in running for mayor since Harkins announced in March that he would not seek a third term.

She faces a crowded field of Democrats jockeying for their party’s nomination, to be endorsed July 20. Stephanie Philips, chairman of both the Democratic Town Committee and the Zoning Commission, who served three terms on the Town Council; Joe Paul, a current member of the Zoning Commission who lost to Harkins in the 2013 mayoral election; and Len Petruccelli, former DTC chairman and current Board of Education vice chairman, have all entered the race.

Hoydick said her family first began discussing her seeking the top elected position in Stratford on Easter, driven in part by her Aunt Linda Chehy, who, Hoydick said, was a Democrat with three decades of experience as a teacher in Stratford schools.

“She was pretty strong in her feelings as a Democrat that she wanted me to run,” Hoydick said.

Encouragement continued from Hoydick’s family, including her husband, Paul, a former Town Council member, whom she recalled saying, “You’re kind of built for this, you live this, you’ve planned your whole life — whether intentionally or not — to do this kind of job, and if you’re going to run you should run now, and so it was their encouragement and realizing that we are kind of at a crossroads — not kind of, we are at a crossroads — in the state of Connecticut especially, but how the state of Connecticut funds Stratford is going to be detrimental to us if we don’t find a better pathway and figure out how to do things together, and I don’t see that collaboration happening.”

Hoydick is executive director of the Stratford Chamber of Commerce, an affiliate of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, a position she previously held. She also spent 20 years as a commercial property manager for Station House Square LLC of Stratford, and Winstanley Property Management LLC of New Haven. That experience, she said, taught her about working toward a common goal.

“I’ve been lucky enough to work on projects where we’ve had to collaborate, we’ve had to build consensus, and haven’t always had a majority party that was going to go along,” she said.

In Stratford, Hoydick said after her announcement, projects are lengthened by Town Councils and municipal boards, then falter.

“It may be longer and you may not like what everybody has to say,” Hoydick added, “but we owe it to each other to listen.”

Hoydick said the projects she saw as key were not “razzle-dazzle” but rather were work begun by Miron and Harkins, such as the Exit 33 interchange, removal of asbestos and Raymark waste and the subsequent redevelopment of Ferry Boulevard, the American Shakespeare Festival Theatre, and the Stratford Metro-North Railroad station.

“They’re key economic drivers,” Hoydick said in an interview after her speech. “People say Shakespeare may not be a driver, but it’s an enhancement, and people need to stop fighting about it and move forward.”

She said she continues to hear “buzzwords” such as job retention, job growth and economic development when talking to taxpayers throughout Connecticut amid fears that the state has built itself on an unsustainable model.

Video of Hoydick’s announcement and an interview after her speech can be found at stratfordstar.com.