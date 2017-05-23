Stratford Star

Stratford Cat Project holds meetings, adoptions, tag sale

By Stratford Star on May 23, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Cat project meetings

The Stratford Cat Project will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 30, June 27, 7 p.m., Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street; [email protected].

 

Cat adoption events

Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive on Saturday, June 3, 11-3, Baldwin’s Corner Adoption Center, at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane; Saturday, June 24, 11-3, Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street, Stratford. SCP desperately needs food/supply donations of Friskies and Fancy Feast Cat Food, Friskies Surfin Turfin Dry Food, Purina One Dry Food; paper towels, Lysol/bleach wipes, scoopable litter, latex gloves, copy paper and gift cards to H3 Pet Supply, WalMart, Staples or Stop and Stop; [email protected].

 

Spring tag sale

Annual spring tag sale to benefit The Stratford Cat Project Saturday, June 10, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 1473 Nichols Avenue, Stratford. Preview sale will take place during set up on Friday, June 9, noon-5. All proceeds will benefit the project; [email protected]

 

Animal rescue group seeks donations

SARAH RESCUE, a Stratford based handicapped animal rescue is looking for new or gently used items for their tag sales. They are a registered nonprofit, so items may be used as a tax deduction. For drop off locations or details, call 203-377-0826.

