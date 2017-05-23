Obituary: Ann C. Burns, 82, of Orange

Ann C. Burns, 82, of Orange, died April 25, in CT Hospice, Branford.

Born in Bridgeport, daughter of the late George and Margaret Cowan.

A graduate of Bassick High School, she was employed for many years at Knights of Columbus, New Haven.

Survivors include husband, George, son, Ed (Lisa), daughter, Kelley (Eric), three grandchildren, Amanda, Gerry and Cynthia, brother, John, and many nephews, a niece, grand nephew and great nieces.

Also predeceased by a son, George III, and a sister, Jean.

Services were private.