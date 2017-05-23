Wilcoxson Father’s Club of Stratford will host its the Million Dollar Shootout on June 12 at Oronoque Country Club in Stratford.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the students and teachers at Wilcoxson Elementary School.

Win a car and $10,000 for making a putt at the golf event.

While hundreds of fundraising golf events are held in the area each year, the format of this event is truly unique.

The Million Dollar Shootout will provide each golfer the chance to qualify for a hole-in-one shot worth $1,000,000.

In addition, a hole in one is guaranteed to win a car.

Plus, all golfers will have a chance to qualify to putt for a chance to win $10,000 on a made putt during the event.

The event will be limited to 144 golfers on a course set up where at every Par 3 there will be a unique contest.

The entry fee per player is $165, which includes 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch, appetizers, an hour open bar and awards dinner.

“The atmosphere at this event will be exciting,” said Kayne Bosma, a member of the Wilcoxson golf committee. “Golfers can win a car, $1,000,000 or $10,000, and all on a golf course that will provide entertainment throughout the day.”

Event sponsors committed to the event to date include Dennis & D’Arcy Funeral Home, My Smile, Sierra Nevada and Dante’s Restaurant and Bar.

To learn more about this event or sign up, visit https://www.golfsquid.com/event.cfm?id=3041.

Wilcoxson Father’s Club events provide fund subsidized learning experiences for kids, capital improvements for the school facility, classroom equipment, and the Fathers Club Teachers Grant Program to help Wilcoxson teachers build or expand on learning activities, tools, or strategies that improve the academic performance, environment, and well-being of the students and community.

For additional information or sponsorship information please reach out to Jason D’Aloia [email protected] or Kayne Bosma [email protected].