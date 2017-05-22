Appellate Court to review Stratford High renovation approvals

A company’s challenge to a ruling clearing the way for a renovation of Stratford High School is up for review by the state’s Appellate Court.

Reef LLC’s petition for certification to the Appellate Court to appeal its case against the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals was approved on May 17. Attorney Barry Knott said he will file the appeal on June 5.

Reef LLC, which owns the car wash at 311 and 341 King St., next door to Stratford High, had appealed the Zoning Board of Appeals’ approval of six variances that allowed for the renovation of the high school.

In February, Superior Court Judge Edward Krumeich rejected Reef LLC’s challenge of Board of Zoning Appeals’ approvals. In his memorandum of decision, Krumeich said “it is apparent that the ZBA recognized the net effect of constructing a modern high school on the site of Stratford High School would improve the health, safety and quality of the area and reduce the effect of existing non-conformities, which is consistent with and in furtherance of the zoning laws and regulations and the plan of conservation and development.”

The judge added that Reef “failed to meet its burden that the ZBA acted illegally, arbitrarily or in abuse of its discretion.”

It’s not clear how the certification of appeal will affect the SHS renovation project.

