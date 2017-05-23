Stratford EMS recognized for high quality performance in cardiac care

Stratford EMS has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline EMS Silver Award for implementing quality improvement measures for the treatment of patients who experience severe heart attacks and strokes. This is the third year in a row they have been recognized for their high quality performance in cardiac care.

Every year, more than 250,000 people experience a STEMI, or ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction, a type of heart attack caused by a complete blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment. To prevent death, it’s critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by surgically opening the blocked vessel or by giving clot-busting medication.

Unfortunately, a significant number don’t receive this prompt treatment. Mission: Lifeline seeks to save lives by closing the gaps that separate STEMI patients from timely access to appropriate treatments. Mission: Lifeline’s EMS recognition program recognizes emergency responders for their efforts in improving STEMI systems of care and improving the quality of life for these patients.

Emergency Medical System providers are vital to the success of Mission: Lifeline. EMS agencies provide access to 12-lead ECG machines (devices that measures the electrical activity of the heartbeat and can help medical personnel determine if a heart attack has occurred), and follow protocols derived from American Heart Association/American College of Cardiology guidelines. The correct tools and training allow EMS providers to rapidly identify the STEMI, promptly notify the medical center, and trigger an early response from the awaiting hospital personnel.

Agencies that receive the Mission: Lifeline Silver award have demonstrated at least 75% compliance for each required achievement measure for a minimum of one quarter.

“EMTs and paramedics play a vital part in the system of care for those who have heart attacks,” said Nancy Brown, chief executive officer of the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. “Since they often are the first medical point of contact, they can shave precious minutes of life-saving treatment time by activating the emergency response system that alerts hospitals. We applaud Stratford EMS for achieving this award that shows it meets evidence-based guidelines in the treatment of people who have severe heart attacks.”

“Stratford EMS is dedicated to making our organization among the best in the country, and the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program is helping us accomplish that by implementing processes for improving STEMI systems of care with the goal of improving the quality of care for all STEMI patients,” said Michael Loiz, Director of Stratford EMS. “We are pleased to be recognized for our dedication and achievements in emergency medical care for STEMI patients.

“Stratford EMS has been serving the Town of Stratford and is entering into its 40th year of services. We are very proud to continue our tradition of progressive, cutting-edge EMS that continues to adapt and meet the dynamic challenges that EMS services experience in 2017 and beyond,” said Kevin Giasullo, administrator of EMS.

“Over the course of the last several years, Stratford EMS has improved its coverage, response times and care for Stratford residents immensely. My thanks to all of the volunteers, EMTs, paramedics, staff and the SEMS leadership for making this happen, and congratulations on this worthy recognition,” said Mayor John Harkins.