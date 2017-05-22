Holiday refuse collection

There will be no refuse, recycling or yard waste collection on Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day. All routes will be picked up one day late with Friday’s route to be collected on Saturday. The transfer station on Watson Boulevard will be closed on May 29.

Residents are required to use the standard 32-gallon capacity refuse cans; garbage contained in the larger 45-gallon containers will not be collected.

Stratford now offers single stream recycling. To obtain a list of rules, visit townofstratford.com or call the Public Works office at 203-385-4080 Monday through Friday.