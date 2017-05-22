Stratford Star

Jack and Jill of America honors graduates at fund-raising brunch

By HAN Network on May 22, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional, Schools · 0 Comments

On Saturday, May 20, the Eastern Fairfield County Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. held its first annual fund-raising brunch benefitting local chapter programs and the Jack and Jill of America Foundation.

The event was held at at Vazzy’s 19th Hole in Fairfield and honored graduating seniors Jessica Clarke of Bridgeport (Central Magnet High School, Bridgeport), Arielle Kirven of Weston (Convent of the Sacred Heart, Greenwich), Sydney Sims of Fairfield (Fairfield Ludlowe High School, Fairfield), and Ajene Arokium of Newtown (Newtown High School, Sandy Hook) under the theme, “The Power to Make a Difference.”

Director, actor, and comedienne Phyllis Yvonne Stickney was the keynote speaker. Stickney encouraged the teens to “remember where you come from and whose you are.”

Jack and Jill of America, Inc. is a membership organization of mothers dedicated to nurturing future African American leaders by strengthening children through leadership development, volunteer service, philanthropic giving and civic duty. Chartered in 1954 in Bridgeport, the Eastern Fairfield County Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. is open to families from the eastern sector of Fairfield County which includes 14 towns east and north of Norwalk and the cities of Bridgeport and Danbury.

